Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.438 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 27.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.74, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHK was $61.74, representing a -11.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.40 and a 54.35% increase over the 52 week low of $40.

CHK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). Zacks Investment Research reports CHK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 120.58%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the chk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHK as a top-10 holding:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 2.79% over the last 100 days. PHYL has the highest percent weighting of CHK at 1.08%.

