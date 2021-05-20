Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHK was $51, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.68 and a 27.5% increase over the 52 week low of $40.

CHK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). Zacks Investment Research reports CHK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 115.11%, compared to an industry average of 18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHK as a top-10 holding:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHYL with an decrease of -0.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CHK at 0.95%.

