Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/27/19, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHK.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 12/15/19. As a percentage of CHK.PRD's recent share price of $20.80, this dividend works out to approximately 5.41%, so look for shares of CHK.PRD to trade 5.41% lower — all else being equal — when CHK.PRD shares open for trading on 11/27/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHK.PRD shares, versus CHK:

Below is a dividend history chart for CHK.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s 4.50% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHK.PRD) is currently up about 6.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHK) are off about 1.2%.

