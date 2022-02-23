Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

Earnings: $1.43 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.42 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $11.13 in Q4 vs. -$42.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $2.89 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.07 billion in Q4 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.