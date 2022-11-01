Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

Earnings: $883 million in Q3 vs. -$345 million in the same period last year. EPS: $6.12 in Q3 vs. -$3.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $730 million or $5.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $4.48 per share Revenue: $3.16 billion in Q3 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.

