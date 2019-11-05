Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.11 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

-Earnings: -$101 million in Q3 vs. -$169 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$188 million or -$0.11 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.06 billion in Q3 vs. $2.42 billion in the same period last year.

