Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

Earnings: $1.24 billion in Q2 vs. -$439 million in the same period last year. EPS: $8.27 in Q2 vs. -$4.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $729 million or $4.87 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.81 per share Revenue: $3.52 billion in Q2 vs. $693 million in the same period last year.

