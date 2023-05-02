Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

Earnings: $1.39 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.76 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $9.60 in Q1 vs. -$6.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $270 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.72 per share Revenue: $3.37 billion in Q1 vs. $0.94 billion in the same period last year.

