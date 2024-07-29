Chesapeake Energy Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):

Earnings: -$227 million in Q2 vs. $2391 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.73 in Q2 vs. $2.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $0.505 billion in Q2 vs. $1.891 billion in the same period last year.

