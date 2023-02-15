Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $83.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Chesapeake Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $2.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.52 billion, down 50.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 54.51% lower. Chesapeake Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chesapeake Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.92.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

