Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $88.37, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 9.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Chesapeake Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chesapeake Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, down 49.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.71% lower. Chesapeake Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chesapeake Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.79, which means Chesapeake Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

