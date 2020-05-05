Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $15.47, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 53.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CHK to post earnings of -$16.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 158.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 14.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$77.71 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.91% and -18.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.92% higher. CHK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.