Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $1.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 30.06% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.74% in that time.

CHK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CHK is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 136.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.20 billion, up 0.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -127.78% and -6.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.55% higher within the past month. CHK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

