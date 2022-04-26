Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $83.10, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.82% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Chesapeake Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.04% higher within the past month. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chesapeake Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.52.

Also, we should mention that CHK has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CHK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

