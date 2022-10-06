Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $101.65, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chesapeake Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $4.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, up 106.06% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% higher within the past month. Chesapeake Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Chesapeake Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.05.

It is also worth noting that CHK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CHK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.