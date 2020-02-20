Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $0.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 19.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

CHK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 26, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CHK to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 128.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, down 29.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.9% lower. CHK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

