Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.73, changing hands as high as $83.00 per share. Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.68 per share, with $91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.70.
Also see: Best Buy MACD
Funds Holding PHLH
UNH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.