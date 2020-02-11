Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $0.50, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 26.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 26, 2020. On that day, CHK is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 128.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, down 29.96% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.47% lower. CHK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.