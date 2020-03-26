Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $0.19, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 6.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 39.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 35.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 21.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CHK is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 157.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.13 billion, up 22.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion, which would represent changes of -37.04% and -7.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.08% lower within the past month. CHK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

