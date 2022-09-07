Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $97.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chesapeake Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chesapeake Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion, up 97.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.83% higher. Chesapeake Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Chesapeake Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.09.

Meanwhile, CHK's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



