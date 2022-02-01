Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $68.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.43% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chesapeake Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.43, up 105.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, down 15.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.07% lower within the past month. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chesapeake Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.22, which means Chesapeake Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.