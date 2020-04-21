Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $14.80, moving +2.92% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 59.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 26.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 22.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CHK is projected to report earnings of -$15.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 155.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 21.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$53.98 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.04% and -10.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.97% higher. CHK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.