Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $91.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 12.22% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.96% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Chesapeake Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.67, up 96.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.83 billion, up 106.06% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.22% higher. Chesapeake Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chesapeake Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.13.

Investors should also note that CHK has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.