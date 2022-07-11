Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $79.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 20.09% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chesapeake Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.21, up 95.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.57 billion, up 126.56% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.23% lower. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chesapeake Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.18, so we one might conclude that Chesapeake Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CHK's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

