Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $1.34, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 34.95% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHK as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 136.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.20 billion, up 0.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion, which would represent changes of -127.78% and -6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.32% higher. CHK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

