Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed the most recent trading day at $75.18, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Chesapeake Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, down 43.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 38.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.35 per share and revenue of $4.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.32% and -64.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.56% lower within the past month. Chesapeake Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Chesapeake Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.91.

Meanwhile, CHK's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

