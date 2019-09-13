Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) closed at $1.78, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 38.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

CHK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CHK is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 138.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.20 billion, up 0.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.26 per share and revenue of $4.84 billion, which would represent changes of -129.22% and -6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CHK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.95% lower. CHK is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

