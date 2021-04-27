US Markets
Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler to retire

Shariq Khan Reuters
Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler will step down from his role with the company, effective April 30.

The company said its board chair Mike Wichterich will serve as interim CEO, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

