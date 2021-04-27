Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler to retire

Corrects to "step down" from "retire" in headline

April 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.Osaid on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler will step down from his role with the company, effective April 30.

The company said its board chair Mike Wichterich will serve as interim CEO, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

