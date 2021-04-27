Markets
CHK

Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler To Resign - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced Tuesday the departure of Doug Lawler from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 30, 2021. Mike Wichterich, the Chair of Chesapeake's Board of Directors, will serve as Interim CEO while the Board of Directors conducts a search for a new CEO, which it expects to complete over the coming months.

Wichterich intends to continue in his role as Chair of the Board of Directors following the appointment of Chesapeake's new CEO. During the period that Wichterich is both the Chair of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO, Matt Gallagher, the Chair of Chesapeake's Nominating and Governance Committee, will serve as Lead Independent Director.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular