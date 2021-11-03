Chesapeake Energy boosts 2021 oil output forecasts by 1 million barrels

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O on Wednesday said it was increasing its 2021 total oil production forecast to between 24.5 million and 26.5 million barrels, an increase of 1 million barrels from earlier guidance.

The company said it plans to run one to three rigs in south Texas next year and two to three rigs in Appalachia, according to a presentation. The company will run five to six active rigs at its Gulf Coast operations, the company said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

