Chesapeake Energy Board Authorizes Up To $1 Bln Of Common Stock Repurchase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion in aggregate value of its common stock and/or warrants from time to time.

The repurchase authorization permits Chesapeake to make repurchases on a discretionary basis as determined by management, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, available liquidity, compliance with the company's debt agreements and other appropriate factors.

