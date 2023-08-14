News & Insights

Markets
CHK

Chesapeake Energy Agrees To Sell Remaining Eagle Ford Assets To SilverBow For $700 Mln

August 14, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Monday announced the execution of an agreement to sell its remaining Eagle Ford assets to SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) for $700 million.

SilverBow has also agreed to pay Chesapeake an additional contingent payment of up to $50 million, which could increase the total proceeds of the deal to $750 million.

The company said the total proceeds from its Eagle Ford exit will be more than $3.5 billion.

As per the agreement, Chesapeake has agreed to sell approximately 42,000 net acres and approximately 540 wells in the condensate-rich portion of its Eagle Ford asset located in Dimmit and Webb counties.

Chesapeake expects the transaction will close by February 1, 2023. The company will receive $650 million upon closing, subject to customary adjustments, with the final $50 million installment paid one year from the closing date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
SBOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.