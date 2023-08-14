Chesapeake Energy Agrees To Sell Remaining Eagle Ford Assets To SilverBow For $700 Mln

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Monday announced the execution of an agreement to sell its remaining Eagle Ford assets to SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) for $700 million.

SilverBow has also agreed to pay Chesapeake an additional contingent payment of up to $50 million, which could increase the total proceeds of the deal to $750 million.

The company said the total proceeds from its Eagle Ford exit will be more than $3.5 billion.

As per the agreement, Chesapeake has agreed to sell approximately 42,000 net acres and approximately 540 wells in the condensate-rich portion of its Eagle Ford asset located in Dimmit and Webb counties.

Chesapeake expects the transaction will close by February 1, 2023. The company will receive $650 million upon closing, subject to customary adjustments, with the final $50 million installment paid one year from the closing date.

