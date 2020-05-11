Chesapeake considers bankruptcy filing after oil rout

Adds details from filing, background

May 11 (Reuters) - Debt-stricken Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N said on Monday it is considering a bankruptcy filing, among other alternatives, as it struggles with an unprecedented rout in oil and gas prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters reported last month the shale gas driller was in talks to line up bankruptcy financing.

Chesapeake will not be able to comply with its financial covenants starting in the fourth quarter, the company said in a filing, adding that it has no access to capital markets.

Last week, the company said it will pay $25 million in incentives to top executives amid the downturn. Industry peers Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N and Diamond Offshore Drilling DOFSQ.PK also gave out cash awards for senior management in the days before filing for Chapter 11 last month.

A bankruptcy filing would cap a long reversal of fortunes for Chesapeake, a company that became part of the S&P 500 Index .SPX less than 20 years after its founding and helped revolutionize the energy industry.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.