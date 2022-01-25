US Markets
CHK

Chesapeake beefs up shale gas play with $2.5 bln Chief E&amp;D deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would buy privately held oil and gas producer Chief E&D Holdings LP for about $2.5 billion as it looks to bolster its U.S. shale gas assets.

Adds details on deal, background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O said on Tuesday it would buy privately held oil and gas producer Chief E&D Holdings LP for about $2.5 billion as it looks to bolster its U.S. shale gas assets.

The acquisition by Chesapeake, a U.S. shale gas and oil producer that only emerged from bankruptcy just last year, underscores the recovery of parts of the energy industry as natural resource prices surge to multi-year highs.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that Chesapeake was in advanced talks to buy Chief.

Chesapeake will buy Chief and associated non-operated interests held by affiliates of Tug Hill for $2.0 billion in cash and about 9.44 million in common shares.

That represents a total deal value of about $2.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations, based on Chesapeake's last close.

The company also signed an agreement to sell its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to Continental Resources Inc CLR.N for about $450 million in cash.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0301; Twitter: @ArathySom;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK CLR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular