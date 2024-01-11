News & Insights

Markets
CHK

Chesapeake And Southwestern Energy To Merge In All-stock Deal

January 11, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) and Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN), on Thursday announced an all-stock merger deal valued at $7.4 billion, or $6.69 per share, based on CHK's closing price on January 10.

Under the terms, the holders of each Southwestern share will receive 0.0867 share of Chesapeake.

Following the completion of deal, which is expected in the second quarter, the combined company would have an enterprise value of around $24 billion. Post transaction, CHK shareholders will own approximately 60 percent, and Southwestern shareholders will own around 40 percent of the new company.

The combination is expected to immediately add to the cash flow and other financial metrics.

Through Chesapeake's existing shareholder return framework, the merger expects an around 20 percent rise in dividends per share over five years.

"Identified synergies will enhance shareholder value through improved capital efficiencies and operating margins driven by longer laterals, lower drilling and completion costs, G&A reductions, and the utilization of shared operational infrastructure," Chesapeake said.

Following the merger, Mike Wichterich will serve as Non-Executive Chairman, whereas Nick Dell'Osso as CEO of the combined company.

The new company will be headquartered in Oklahoma City while maintaining a material presence in Houston.

CHK was trading up by 0.76 percent at $77.77 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

SWN was trading down by 2.18 percent at $6.74 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
SWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.