Chervon Holdings (HKG:2285) Price Target Decreased by 8.01% to 46.20

The average one-year price target for Chervon Holdings (HKG:2285) has been revised to 46.20 / share. This is an decrease of 8.01% from the prior estimate of 50.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.74 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.92% from the latest reported closing price of 34.50 / share.

Chervon Holdings Maintains 1.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,241K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,168K shares, representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 17.67% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 9,903K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,818K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 0.45% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 6,042K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,431K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 2,758K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 4.94% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,521K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

