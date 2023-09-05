Chervon Holdings (HKG:2285) Price Target Decreased by 10.53% to 41.33

The average one-year price target for Chervon Holdings (HKG:2285) has been revised to 41.33 / share. This is an decrease of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 46.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.39 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.77% from the latest reported closing price of 26.20 / share.

Chervon Holdings Maintains 2.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chervon Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2285 is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.03% to 39,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 9,903K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,818K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 0.45% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 6,042K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,431K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,619K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,241K shares, representing a decrease of 117.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 66.95% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 2,758K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2285 by 4.94% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,521K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

