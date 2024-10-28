Chervon Holdings Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

Chervon Holdings Limited (HK:2285) has released an update.

Chervon Holdings Limited has announced a change in its joint company secretary position, with Ms. Lam Wing Chi stepping in to replace Ms. Mok Ming Wai, effective October 28, 2024. Despite Mr. Hu Yian’s lack of formal qualifications for the role, he will continue serving as the other joint company secretary with assistance from Ms. Lam under a new waiver approved by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to ensure compliance and smooth governance operations within the company.

For further insights into HK:2285 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.