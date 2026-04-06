Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10%

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Monday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 1.4%.
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