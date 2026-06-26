Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6045 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 0.7%.
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Further CHMI.PRB Research:
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