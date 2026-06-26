Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

On 6/30/26, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6045, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of CHMI.PRB's recent share price of $24.34, this dividend works out to approximately 2.48%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRB to trade 2.48% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRB shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.95%, which compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRB shares, versus CHMI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.6045 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 0.7%.

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Further CHMI.PRB Research:

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