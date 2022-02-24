Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CHMI.PRB was trading at a 2.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.18% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRB shares, versus CHMI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 1.6%.

