Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/30/21, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 1/18/22. As a percentage of CHMI.PRA's recent share price of $25.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRA to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRA shares open for trading on 12/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.89%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRA shares, versus CHMI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 0.5%.

