Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.05), with shares changing hands as low as $22.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CHMI.PRA was trading at a 7.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 31.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CHMI.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 7.7%.

