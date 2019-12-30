Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Monday, shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.05), with shares changing hands as low as $25.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CHMI.PRA was trading at a 3.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.34% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are up about 0.2%.

