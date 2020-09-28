Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -32.5% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.44, the dividend yield is 11.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMI was $9.44, representing a -42.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.34 and a 242.03% increase over the 52 week low of $2.76.

CHMI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CHMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.07%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.