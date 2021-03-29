Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CHMI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMI was $10.02, representing a -9.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.04 and a 263.04% increase over the 52 week low of $2.76.

CHMI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CHMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.21%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

