Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CHMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.52, the dividend yield is 10.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMI was $10.52, representing a -1.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.68 and a 27.98% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

CHMI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CHMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -38.76%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

