Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CHMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CHMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.77, the dividend yield is 12.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMI was $8.77, representing a -17.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.68 and a 12.01% increase over the 52 week low of $7.83.

CHMI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CHMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -41.29%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

