Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.37% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.81, the dividend yield is 10.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMI was $14.81, representing a -21.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.95 and a 25.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.81.

CHMI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CHMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.89%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.