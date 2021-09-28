Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CHMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.48, the dividend yield is 11.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHMI was $9.48, representing a -11.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.68 and a 14.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

CHMI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CHMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CHMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -39.04%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the chmi Dividend History page.

